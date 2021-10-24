type here...
Entertainment

2022 Commonwealth Games: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata to carry Queen’s Baton Relay

By Kweku Derrick
Embattled dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been selected to carry the Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games when it arrives in Ghana.

Other baton bearers including Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata have also been trusted to carry the Queen’s message placed inside the baton visiting all 72 Commonwealth countries.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The Relay was launched on October 7, 2021, which will then embark on a 294-day adventure across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

More than 7,500 baton bearers will be trusted to carry the baton during the Relay – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In a Tweet, the Ghana Olympics Committee said the Balon team will arrive in Ghana on Monday from 26th – 28th October 2021.

It added that the Baton will travel across the principal streets of Accra, Tema and Kumasi. Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo will first receive it in a short ceremony.

Check out the full post on Twitter below;

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is spending a one week remand time at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison after pleading not guilty to the charge of publication of false news that caused fear and panic.

His next court appearance is slated for Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

It is however not yet clear whether he will be granted bail to enable him to carry the baton as planned.

Source:GHPage

