Shatta Wale tells EOCO he bought his yellow Lamborghini from the street

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed fresh details in its ongoing probe into dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, over his controversial Lamborghini Urus.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 21, EOCO disclosed that Shatta Wale has been unable to provide credible proof of ownership or lawful acquisition of the luxury vehicle.

According to the agency, the musician admitted during questioning that he purchased the car “from the Street” and suggested that the seller might have been someone called “ZAK,” who allegedly reached out to him via WhatsApp.

However, Shatta Wale reportedly told investigators that he does not know the individual’s true identity and no longer has the WhatsApp contact used for the transaction.

EOCO further stated that the artiste failed to produce any sales receipts or transfer documents to substantiate ownership.

The only paperwork in his possession is a customs declaration form, which carries the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah who’s also currently serving a jail sentence in the US.

