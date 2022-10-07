- Advertisement -

Speaking on Metro TV last night with host Paul Adom-Otchere, Shatta Wale mocked Sarkodie for now dressing like a corporate person.

According to Shatta Wale, he laughs very hard anytime he sees Sarkodie in either a suit or Kaftan because musicians have no business with such kind of clothing.

Shatta admitted that although Sarkodie’s newly found suit and Kaftan dressing style appear nice but a musician should be seen in jewels, sneakers and designer shirts and jeans.

He added that Sarkodie should have been a lawyer instead of a musician because of the way he now dresses because currently, he hardly identifies as a musician because of his gentle style of dressing.

Mark Okraku, Andy Dosty others wanted my Beyoncé deal to fail – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale believes his deal with singer Beyoncé wouldn’t have gone through if some top Ghanaian people were aware of it.

According to him, these so-called gatekeepers would have painted him black for Beyoncé and her crew, which would have led to the abortion of the deal.

Speaking on Metro TV last night with host Paul Adom-Otchere, Shatta Wale dropped names of people he believes would have wanted the deal to fail. READ MORE HERE