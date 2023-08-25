“Shatta Wale thinks he’s smart but he’s just a fanfooler” – Stonebwoy blast Bra Charles

Afrobeats and Afrodancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, has jabbed his colleague and cousin Shatta Wale in a new social media post.

According to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, is not as smart as he portrays himself always on social media.

The ‘Hajia Bintu’ hitmaker has always touted himself as the smartest artiste in the Ghana music industry who sees music as a business and tries to maximise his talents for all the benefits he can get using any possible way privy to him.

In a recent X Space conversation with news anchor and broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, the dancehall King as he always brags reiterated his assertions about artistes being smart and making money from their craft.

According to a recent tweet, Stonebwoy thinks otherwise about Shatta Wale’s smart ways claiming it’s all ‘fan fooling’, a term used to assert that one is playing around with your feelings.

Reaction to the news that former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, was now living in a wooden kiosk, a fan referred to Shatta Wale’s calls for artiste to be smart in order not to fall into hard times in the future.

Stonebwoy disagreed with the fan saying: “Let me tell you, that smartness he is talking about is fanfooling… If government doesn’t pay you, neither is the women football established.”

See the thread below