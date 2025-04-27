Shatta Wale threatens and warns Richard Nii Quaye

Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has sent an extremely strong warning to business mogul, Richard Nii Quaye.

The duo became a topic of online discussion after the business mogul’s birthday party took over social media.

Many question with regards to why Shatta Wale did not perform at the party but almost all the top notch musicians in Ghana did were raised but swept under the canopy.

Neither Shatta Wale nor Richard Nii Quaye answered the questions asked by netizens.

When we all thought all of these have gone to sleep, Shatta Wale has dragged the business tycoon in a new post.

Shatta Wale took to his official social media pages to write that “RNAQ what you are trying to do to me you wont win so stop… otherwise when I flip”.