type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale threatens to deal with Ghanaians over Sammy Gyamfi’s saga

By Mzta Churchill

Dancehall Dragon, Shatta Wale has jumped on Sammy Gyamfi’s defence.

Reacting to the saga, Shatta Wale has warned Ghanaians to stop firing shots at Sammy Gyamfi.

According to Shatta Wale in a post he made on his official Facebook page, Sammy Gyamfi is a generous person.

Shatta Wale noted that he has known Sammy Gyamfi for sometime now and all he can say about him is that he is a very generous person.

He revealed that Ghanaians are only interested in tarnishing the young politician’s reputation for no reason.

He shockingly disclosed that he would be going live very soon to speak about the trending issue more.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I will burn my church and leave Ghana to destroy John Mahama’s record- Nana Agradaa

It is an insult for Sammy Gyamfi to give me 800 dollars- Nana Agradaa

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, May 12, 2025
28.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways