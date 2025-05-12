Shatta Wale threatens to deal with Ghanaians over Sammy Gyamfi’s saga

Dancehall Dragon, Shatta Wale has jumped on Sammy Gyamfi’s defence.

Reacting to the saga, Shatta Wale has warned Ghanaians to stop firing shots at Sammy Gyamfi.

According to Shatta Wale in a post he made on his official Facebook page, Sammy Gyamfi is a generous person.

Shatta Wale noted that he has known Sammy Gyamfi for sometime now and all he can say about him is that he is a very generous person.

He revealed that Ghanaians are only interested in tarnishing the young politician’s reputation for no reason.

He shockingly disclosed that he would be going live very soon to speak about the trending issue more.