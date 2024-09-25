Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken his beef with his colleague Stonebwoy to another level and this time has involved the first lady of Bhim Nation.

A tweet is currently circulating on social media purported to be from the camp of Shatta Wale stating that he will sleep with Dr Louisa Satekla the wife of Stonebwoy.

Though the management of Shatta Wale have come out to state that Shatta Wale has no X account and the X account using his name is just a parody account.

But the fans of Stonbwoy are of the view that despite the management claim that Shatta Wale has no X account they still believe he is behind the account and all the comment on that account are from him.

See screenshot of the latest tweet from the handle