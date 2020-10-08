type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale continues to throw shades at someone in his new post on social media but people are suggesting he is calling out his former enemy Stonebwoy or Davido.

It all begun when Nigerian artiste Davido and his crew came over to Ghana last week to work on a song with Stonebwoy and they have both been hanging out in town lately.

But Shatta Wale threw shots at them saying the street doesn’t recognise them. He later went on to say people don’t win their fight against him because he is the devil himself.

In a new post sighted on his page, Shatta Wale in his new attack is saying he is not someone who loves to fake things adding that if he isn’t cool with you he makes it clear for everyone to know he is not cool with you.

In his post, one part we believe goes to Davido is the pasrt were he said on the person part he has money but on his part, he and his people kill themselves in order to make money.

The post reads: “Me I don’t fake ,you not cool with me ,am not cool with you !!! We alll come from different places.. Your side you have money ,my side we kill ourselves to make the money ..so better know we have it too ..Evert dog has it Day..”

See screenshot below:

Well, we all know Shatta Wale has been friends with Davido for some years now and even have a hit song together but since he came to Ghana, we are yet to see him and the self-acclaimed Dancehall King hang out together.

Many believe since he is always hanging out with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale has become jealous hence his latest attack.

Source:Ghpage

