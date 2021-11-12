Shatta Wale to quit music to become a gym instructor

- Advertisement -

Man of many talents, Shatta Wale, has revealed his intentions of quitting music to become a full time gym instructor.

The award-winning and controversial dancehall artiste made this disclosure on Facebook following his most recent clash with the IGP during the celebs meeting with the police.

It has been reported that during the meeting, Shatta Wale begged the IGP on behalf of all the movie and music stars in the country to allow them enjoy their artistic lives without being stressed.

Some Ghanaians, according to the dancehall musician, are still stuck in the precolonial mindset that a person’s looks dictates his worth and character.

He revealed that certain police officers have this mindset, which needs to be changed because it stifles entertainers’ originality.

Unfortunately, his plea fell into deaf ears as the IGP reiterated that the law will work without fear or favor.

Seemingly, troublesome Shatta Wale will be having more problems with police from henceforth reason he has thought it wise to quit music to be became a full time gym instructor to avoid jail in subsequent years.

He wrote;

“You is ok , I want to be a gym instructor so they can take the music“.