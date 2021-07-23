type here...
Shatta Wale to start a Taxi service called ‘Shaxi’

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale
Award-winning Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah has announced on his social media handle that he is venturing into a new business.

Shatta Wale has been able to make it big in the music industry and plans of venturing into something else and that thing is starting a Taxi business.

According to Shatta Wale, his taxi business would go by the name ‘Shaxi’ which is a combination of his name Shatta and Taxi.

Taking to his social media page, he called on drivers to get their applications ready.

He posted: “Drivers get ready with your applications !!!!”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale

Later he went ahead asking his fans and followers to share because what he is creating now is for them.

He posted: “Fans please help me share this all across the country ..This is for us by your own !! #Shaxi”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale screenshot

Source:Ghpage

