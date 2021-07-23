Award-winning Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah has announced on his social media handle that he is venturing into a new business.
Shatta Wale has been able to make it big in the music industry and plans of venturing into something else and that thing is starting a Taxi business.
According to Shatta Wale, his taxi business would go by the name ‘Shaxi’ which is a combination of his name Shatta and Taxi.
Taking to his social media page, he called on drivers to get their applications ready.
He posted: “Drivers get ready with your applications !!!!”
See screenshot below:
Later he went ahead asking his fans and followers to share because what he is creating now is for them.
He posted: “Fans please help me share this all across the country ..This is for us by your own !! #Shaxi”
See screenshot below: