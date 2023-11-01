type here...
Shatta Wale took 50% of the performance fee and canceled the show afterward – Organizers clarify

By Osei Emmanuel
Recall ghpage.com reported on the cancellation of the Shatta Wale’s anticipated concert in Wolverhampton which has left dozens of questions on the minds of fans.

The event that was scheduled for November 4th, 2023, at The Hangar, and promised electrifying performance from the reggae dancehall act was abruptly called off by the management of Shatta Wale and the organizers have come out to clarify it.

According to Bizzle Entertainment, they met all requirements of their contract with Shatta Wale and even paid him 50% of performance fee out of goodwill.

However, they were shocked by the recent public announcement of the cancellation of the event by the management of the Shatta Movement Empire which to them is a breach of contract and they hope to solve it amicably.

Check out their full statements below

