Controversial musician Shatta Wale has undergone a COVID-19 test and has shared his test result on his social media handle with fans.

The deadly coronavirus is seriously taking the lives of people across the globe and this has placed people on high alert.

In Ghana, the active covid cases continue to increase even though there are protocol for people to adhere to in other to avoid catching the virus.

Shatta Wale who goes around alot decided to go have have a Covid-19 test but surprising he provided the health officials with a different name.

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker shared a video and a photo of his negetive test result with his fans.

He added the caption: “GUYS PLEASE KINDLY GET TESTED TO KNOW YOUR STAND BECAUSE COVID IS INDEED REAL. AM SURE IF I HAD USED MY REAL NAME, THE RESULTS WOULD HAVE COME OUT POSITIVE ?. CONTROVERSIAL NAME “MR CHARLES NII ARMAH MENSAH”?.

See photo and video below:

Shatta Wale

This COVID-19 cases is getting serious and we urge all our readers to mask up and take all the safety protocols very serious.