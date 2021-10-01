type here...
Entertainment'Shatta Wale understands showbiz' - Jim Iyke
Entertainment

‘Shatta Wale understands showbiz’ – Jim Iyke

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nollywod actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke claims Shatta Wale understands the propensity of show business.

According to him, though the Dancehall musician does outrageous things he knows how and can get the people talking about him every day.

The famous actor with an alluring personality, Jim Iyke passed this comment when he was asked in an interview about Shatta Wale’s claims that people say he looks like him.

“Let me tell you something about Shatta, Shatta doesn’t think I look like him, he is just having a good time.

I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts? He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me.

He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.

He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him.

He understands the propensity of the business,” Jim said this in an interview with Andy Dosty.

Jim Iyke is currently in Ghana to premier his movie ‘Bad Comments’ at the Silverbird Cinema.

This statement confirms Afia Schwar’s earlier assertion that the controversial musician and herself define showbiz in Ghana.



Source:GHPAGE

