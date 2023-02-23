Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua, one-half of the hip-life music duo Keche has heaped praises on dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

In an interview on Onua FM, Keche Joshua hurled praises at Shatta Wale and described him as a very humble person.

According to Keche Joshua, the Shatta Movement boss can very aggressive but he is one of the kindest people he has met in the music industry.

He further noted that he has gotten closer to Shatta Wale and can attest to the fact that he is trustworthy and a real person.

“Shatta is one of the best people in the industry. Shatta is something else. Very very humble. Too humble. He’s aggressive but that’s not his personality. He’s one person you can trust.

I have gotten close to Shatta Wale, and I know the kind of person he is. That’s why everywhere I go, its big ups Wale. I have gotten closer to him like the others. I was shocked and thought that it’s never what you think. He is a different breed”, Keche Joshua praised.

It seems Keche Joshua has given a different perspective about Shatta Wale as he is often seen as controversial and arrogant.