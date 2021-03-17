Shatta Wale has the vision but most of you can’t see it- Medikal

- Advertisement -

Medikal has praised Shatta Wale, the man he considers his godfather in the music business, for having the vision to put Ghana music on the map.

There has been a growing conversation on social media about Ghana’s absence on the grandest stage musically- the Grammy Awards.

Although acts like Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur have been recognised by internationally acclaimed music award schemes like the BET Awards, Ghana still waits on the artiste who will finally bring home the gilded gramophone.

The Grammy Awards is, without a doubt, the pinnacle of success musically and major Ghanaian artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini and Stonebwoy have been criticized for falling short year after year.

Shatta Wale, in a video, went ranting on social media after Ghanaians criticized him among other big artistes in the country for not being able to match up to the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid who were honoured at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The Dancehall act expressed that although the accolades solidify an artist’s dominance, he was focused more on breaking grounds financially than winning awards.

He went on to blame industry players especially the media for painting Ghanaian musicians in the wrong light and wrecking the industry.

However, Medikal has lauded Shatta Wale for having the blueprint for success in the music industry.

According to him, Shatta has the vision to take the industry places but many fight him because they do not see it.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, with his collaboration with Beyonce on the Lion King album, landed the biggest feature the country has ever had.

He recently took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself and Queen Bey expressing that getting to work with her was his Grammy Award.