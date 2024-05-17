Shatta Wale Vrs Sarkodie Emerging Beef – The Genesis

Beefing is NEEDED in the Music Industry. It makes it more exciting and gets the fanbase up and talking about their favourite artiste.

It also ignites the sense of bragging and belongingness to the said Artiste’s fanbase.

In Ghana, we have seen numerous beefs between musicians, prevalent among them is those in the rap culture.

They tend to throw shades and come at each other with diss songs making it an exciting experience and an icing on the cake for music lovers.

One beef that always gains attention is that of Africa’s Most Decorated Rapper and BET Award Winner Landlord Sarkodie (Obidi, Haa baako y3 10K) and the Dancehall King, Champion Shatta Wale (Paah Paah Paah).

These two A-List acts get the masses’ attention whenever they decide to dirty themselves on the streets by releasing diss songs at each other.

Remember, Shatta Wale gave it hard to Sarkodie on a diss track he titled “Little Tip” where he mercilessly scattered the rapper into pieces years ago.

Sarkodie also dropped “Advice” to equally and even much better pierce the hearts of Shatta Wale with the diss song.

Aftermath of this, Shatta Wale at random has tried to attack Sarkodie at the least of chances as he does to other musicians.

Sarkodie, on the other hand, has taken his time in also coming at Shatta Wale. Lately, all that he does is hide behind music collaborations to hit back at Shatta.

It is well known that Sarkodie is naturally reserved and rarely responds to his attackers.

Fast Forward to today, Sarkodie has served it hard to Wale. In his verse on Jay Bhad’s new song titled “HATE”.

Sarkdoe decided to go all out to land a series of jabs on Shatta Wale just like he did on his ‘Advice’ song years ago.

According to Sarkodie in the song, Shatta Wale is driven by jealousy and constantly plots to bring others down.

He contrasts this by saying Shatta Wale seeks fame, whereas he, Sarkodie, focuses on making money in the music industry.

Sarkodie also mentions that none of the women Shatta Wale dates are his type, asserting that he considers himself a top-tier man, unlike the self-proclaimed dancehall king.

Furthermore, Sarkodie claims that Shatta Wale’s growth has been forced, fueled by unnecessary insults and a bitter heart.

This new ‘slap’ from Landlord King Sark has sparked massive controversy among the SarkNatives and Shatta Movement fanbase.

On social media at the moment, the two fanbases are not keeping cool with each other as the SarkNatives are continuously reposting Sarkodie’s part of the song with Jay Bhad the most.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is yet to react to Sarkodie’s fresh attacks on him. But we can say for sure that very soon Shatta Wale will respond and it will be another heavy beef between them.

It is going to be a Long Week!