Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as it stands now is still cooling off in police custody following a gun attack stunt he pulled days ago that shocked the whole country.

Following his arrest, the police official social media page shared that they had arrested the “gringo” hitmaker after he went into hiding.

Shatta’s social media responded by saying he turned himself to the Police and not the other way around.

Well, new details have emerged and a source has revealed how Shatta Wale ended up in police custody.

According to a source, the police picked Shatta up from his house after they had surrounded the house.

The source revealed that Shatta Wale came out and because of how he was been handled by the police at his residence he thought he was just going to the police station to write his statement.

On reaching the central Police station in a small car and seeing the atmosphere there he hid at the back seat and allegedly commanded the driver to speed off but the car was stopped by the police.

“He came with a small car. The officers who surrounded his home were nice to him so he felt he was just going to write his statement and return home but when he got there and noticed that the officers at the station meant business, he didn’t want to come out of the car so he hid in the back seat and asked the driver to speed off but he was stopped.”

Meanwhile, the police are preparing charges against the well-known musician and his coworkers, who are also detained.