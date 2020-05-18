- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has warned his manager Bulldog not to add his voice to the ongoing beef between Eno and Medikal.

The warning comes days after Bulldog in an interview revealed that Eno raps better than all the rappers in the country including Sarkodie.

According to Shatta Wale, if Bulldog wants to comment on the beef he should be praising Medikal because he is their blood.

Also Read: Eno finally releases her ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ song

BullDog in his response still insisted that Eno is still the best rapper in the country.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale further warned Abeiku Santana after bashing himself and Stonebwoy for beefing each other, he now has time to be interviewing Eno, Freda Ryhmez, Sista Afia, and others also beefing.