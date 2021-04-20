Shatta Wale puts on display the original version of the alleged fake Rolex of Medikal

It appears the dancehall king of Ghana music Shatta Wale wants to reignite the story of Ghanaian rapper Medikal who was allegedly busted for putting off a fake rolex watch.

Many thought the I know my level hitmaker will have let this one to slide without having a bite but a few days after the issue was getting off the lips of many netizens, Shatta Wale has posted a similar watch on social media indicating to be the original type to the one the rapper posted some few weeks ago.

Shatta Wale who is quite known to be a lover of jewelleries is currently in the United States of America shooting videos and working on his GOG album where he posted the watch from.

As a lover of jewellery, sometimes he even gets trolled for putting on pieces of jewellery that are perceived by the public to be fake.

He has been bashed severally in the past for wearing not just one but many fake jewelleries which generated severe trolls.

In his latest post on Twitter showing pieces of jewellery, the dancehall musician was seen wearing gold and diamond chains and watches including Rolex which appear original.