type here...
GhPageNewsShatta Wale will soon make his new girlfriend sleep with his godfathers...
News

Shatta Wale will soon make his new girlfriend sleep with his godfathers and friends – Ibrah One alleges

By Kweku Derrick
ibrah one michy shatta wale elfreda
- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed billionaire Ibrahim Dauoda, popularly known on social media as Ibrah One, says Shatta Wale will soon pimp out his new girlfriend Elfreda to his cronies to sleep with her.

It is not clear why Ibrah made the damning claims in a new post on social media, but this wouldn’t be the first time such remarks are coming from him.

It would be recalled that Ibrah once alleged that Shatta Wale coerced his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Shatta Michy into a sexual relationship with Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) – the CEO of Zylofon Music.

According to him, it was Shatta Wale’s startegy of buying his way into a deal with the media company, which was reported to have fetched him millions of cedis at the time.

In a post sighted on his SnapChat account, he made predicted that Wale’s new girlfriend Elfreda would toe the same line.

See the post below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    65 %
    5.1mph
    75 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News