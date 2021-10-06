Shatta Wale wins a whopping GHS169,547.35 bet on Betway

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
shatta wale
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale who tried his luck on sports betting over the weekend has emerged as one of the big winners after taking a huge risk with his money.

With the slips he displayed sighted by Ghpage, Wale won 95,080 cedis with a wager amount of 2,000cedis on one slip, and he also won 73,512cedis with a wager amount of 1,500cedis on another slip.

The post has since caused ‘confusion on the internet as fans are
asking him to wire some amount of the money won from the bet to them to also enjoy life.

Shatta Wale has proven that he did not come to play in the Music industry. He came to make money not only fame.

Source:GHPAGE

