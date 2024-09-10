Shatta Wale wo maame tw3, I’ve been to cells more than you – Funny Face fires (Video)

Funny Face has started a fresh beef with Shatta Wale after earlier attacking Medikal for allegedly sleeping with his baby mama.

According to Funny Face, Shatta Wale promised to gift him a car and financially assist him, but he never did.

As stated by Funny Face, since Shatta Wale is Medikal’s friend, he equally deserves the insults.

Funny Face who sounded very angry and pained insulted Shatta Wale’s mother.

He also accused the dancehall king of being envious of Sarkodie and Black Sherif.

In the latter part of the video, Funny Face confessed that he intentionally attacked Meidkal just to lure Shatta Wale into the ongoing beef.