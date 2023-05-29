type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s $100k cheque to his friend as a birthday present gets people talking

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Shatta-Wale-and-friend-cheque
Shatta-Wale-and-friend-cheque
Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is trending on social media after his cheque to his friend went viral on social media.

Over the weekend, Shatta Wale and some other celebrities came together to celebrate the birthday of a close friend and businessman Prince Richgame with a party.

At a certain time during the party, Shatta Wale wanted to prove that he was indeed a rich man and signed a cheque of $100k as his present to the birthday man.

A video shows the moment Shatta Wale signed the cheque after which he said if his money gets finished he doesn’t care.

Watch the video below:

But shortly after the image of the cheque was posted on social media, netizens were quick to notice that the singer had signed dollars on a Ghanaian cheque.

This made them call him out with some even saying his name wasn’t on the cheque so he was trying to buy pressure for people but it ended on a bad note.

See the photo below:

    Source:Ghpage

