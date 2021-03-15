type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyonce is the biggest in Ghana’s history – Jupitar

By Qwame Benedict
Jupitar-Shatta Wale and Beyonce
Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Jupitar da General has asked people trolling Shatta Wale on social media to desist from the act because his feature with Beyonce is still the biggest collaboration in the country.

Brown Skin Girl song from Beyonce which features Wizkid at the 2021 Grammy’s won the Best video award which made fans of the Nigeria superstar go ‘gaga’.

However Beyonce’s song with Shatta Wale ‘Already’ failed to win any award which made some people troll him on social media asking who is the real superstar here since now Wizkid has won a Grammy.

Jupitar who is a good friend to Shatta Wale took to his page to defend him asking those trolling him to rather support him with or without a Grammy award.

He posted: “And still @shattawalegh collaboration with @Beyonce remains the biggest collab ever in the history of Ghana music… we appreciate you.. big up to every artist from Ghana pushing Gh the top… Grammys or no Grammys I’m a proud Ghanaian “

See screenshot below:

Jupitar

Source:Ghpage

