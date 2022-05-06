type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s fans react to Shatta Michy’s baby bump pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale's fans react to Shatta Michy's baby bump pictures
Shatta Wale’s die-hard fans have taken to the internet to ridicule and troll their MCM’s ex after she shared a baby bump picture to mark her birthday today.

In the beautiful orange-themed photoshoot, the mother of one looked all radiant as she displayed her bare tummy for all to see.

According to Shatta Michy in the caption she attached to the photo, this second pregnancy of hers is a complete bundle of joy.

As many social media users are dropping congratulatory messages under the photo, a section of notorious Shatta Wale’s fans have decided to attack and blast Shatta Michy.

Shatta Michy celebrates birthday with baby bump photos

In a couple of inappropriate comments that have been gathered under Shatta Michy’s fast trending baby bump pictures, these SM fans mocked Shatta Michy for getting pregnant again out of wedlock.

Others also suggested that the pregnancy is fake and that, what we see in the picture is a silicon and not a genuine pregnancy.

Shatta Michy and her former partner Shatta Wale went through a dramatic and nasty breakup in 2019 after many years of being together.

Shatta Wale was accused of being abusive and he also accused Michy of cheating. They both have a son together.

    Source:GHpage

