- Advertisement -

The romantic affair between our very own Shatta Wale and Elfreda has unfortunately come to an abrupt end just after two months of going public.

Earlier yesterday, Shatta Wale took to his Snapchat to drop some cryptic messages and in one of them, he suggested that marriage is a big scam.

He also accused Elfreda of nagging a lot, taking advice from her friends and also refusing to support his craft as a musician among many other reasons.

Minutes after dropping the bombshell on Snapchat, he proceeded to his Instagram page to delete all the pictures he has with Elfreda who has now become his number one enemy.

In the midst of the brouhaha, notorious Snapchat user identified on the social media platform as Sel The Bomb has alleged that Shatta and Elfreda broke up last month in the USA.

According to Sel The Bomb, Elfreda exited the relationship on the grounds that Shatta Wale is very authoritative, violent and disrespectful.

Screenshots of Sel The Bomb’s juicy details about Shatta and Elfreda’s infamous break-up are currently trending on the internet.

It can be recalled that Shatta Wale pledged to wed Elfreda and even bragged about buying her a Range Rover as her birthday gift – We know that he will take his expensive gift back.