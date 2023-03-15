Recall that in the second week of January this year, The self-styled African dancehall king, Shatta Wale heavily descended on revered Ghanaian screen icon Nana Ama Mcbrown for reasons best known to him.

As we all know, Shatta Wale likes to pick on innocent people unprovoked to make headlines and go viral in the process.

In the fresh scathy attack, Shatta Wale slandered the former UTV United Showbiz Host and described her as an incompetent person who was employed by the TV station for the obvious reason.

Shatta Wale additionally proposed to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, to sack Nana Ama Mcbrown and employ university graduates who know more about the current entertainment terrain.

Although Shatta Wale eulogized Dr Osei Kwame Despite creating job opportunities for the youths their decision to employ Mcbrown is a big ‘NO-NO’ for him.

Shatta Wale is quoted saying – “You people are villagers, all your programs are nonsense, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting” in a part of the video.

Fast-forward, Nana Ama Mcbrown has quit UTV and the news coming in following her exit alleges that Shatta Wale’s insults on her played a vital role in her decision to say goodbye to Despite Media.

In trending audio made by an insider, Mcbrown was pained by the fact that Shatta Wale attacked and called for her dismissal despite having a cordial relationship with him.

According to the lady who spoke in the video, Mcbrown took the decision to quit UTV after reflecting on Shatta’s insults and arriving at the conclusion that most Ghanaians are not happy about how her show always generates needless controversies.

In order to save her reputation and brand she decided to permanently leave as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Listen to the hot audio below to know more…

