Shatta Wale's luxury cars

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wales luxury cars

Shatta Wale is currently trending on social media following the seizure of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

According to an official statement from EOCO;

“In June this year, the Economic and Organized Crime Office acting on a 2023 request from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the United States Justice Department undertook an operation which led to a lawful search in a home at Trassaco Valley Phase 1, in Accra.

The operation which was undertaken by the Surveillance And Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) of EOCO led to the discovery and seizure of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which the FBI and the Justice Department have tied to the proceeds of the criminal enterprise of one Nana Kwabena Amuah who is currently serving an 86-month sentence for several financial crimes in the US,” the press release indicated.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale denies knowing Nana Kwabena Amuah

It added that, “The car was seized from one Charles Nii Armah, aka Shatta Wale. The officers were professional and civil and the search and seizure occurred without incident. Nii Armah had pleaded with officers that he did not want the seizure to be made public because the vehicle was a big part of his brand and that if his supporters saw the vehicle being driven away in the company of EOCO, it would destroy his brand.”

Amidst the saga, lets take a look at some of the luxury cars owned by Shatta Wale;

Citing his posts on social media, one can tell Shatta Wale owns a purple Lamborghini Urus, , a Rolls Royce Cullinan, and other vehicles like a BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M Sport convertible, Range Rovers, Dodge Charger, and Mercedes Benz S-Class.

READ ALSO: Tweet of Shatta Wale bragging about his now identified stolen Lamborghini

