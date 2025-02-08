type here...
Shatta Wale’s much-talked-about Rolls Royce arrives in Ghana

By Qwame Benedict
Now that his Royce Rolls Cullinan, which he bought a few months ago, has arrived, dancehall superstar Shatta Wale will show us pepper.

The performer chose to treat himself to a brand-new vehicle as part of his birthday celebration, choosing a Rolls Royce that was valued at over $300,000.

Concerns were raised regarding the car’s expected arrival time in the nation.

This question continued coming up, particularly because he had previously declared that the car had been sent and was en route to Ghana and then flew to the United States to sit in it.

Well, Sammy Flex who is the manager of Shatta Wale has been spotted at the ports clearing the car which has officially arrived in the country.

Wale shared a short video of the new car with a caption mocking his rivals in the game, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.

Watch the video:

