Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend, Maali celebrates birthday with stunning pictures (PHOTOS)

Shatta Wale and his new girl Maali have been trending for some time now after Shatta Wale unveiled her.

Maali has been on the lips of Ghanaians as fans troll her. Social media users claim her teeth are yellow and crooked and need to be fixed.

However, that has not deter the couple to keep giving netizens a dose of pepper as they keep flaunting each other.

Maali took to social media to share stunning pictures as she celebrates her birthday today, 11th October, 2023.

Its worth to also note that Shatta Wale’s birthday is 17th October, 2023 and this has officially made October the Shatta Movement month.

Check out her stunning photos below