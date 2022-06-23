- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale lost his beloved stepmother to the cold hands of death a few months ago.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Shatta Wale’s stepmother who was married to his father Mr. Nii Armah Mensah reportedly passed away in their home at Korlegono.

Shatta Wale had a close relationship with his stepmother than his real mother as he spent most of his childhood in his father’s house.

READ ALSO: Sad as Shatta Wale loses his Stepmother days after real mother cries out over neglect – Report

Well, Shatta Wale’s step mother’s obituary has sparked a hot controversy and a serious court case.

According to royals of Amanfrom stool lands, they are disgusted by how Mr. Nii Armah Mensah parades himself as the Divisional Chief.

This followed after Mr Nii Armah Mensah senior described himself as the Amanfrom Divisonal Chief on the obituary poster of his late wife.

The spokesperson of the family has threatened to drag Mr Nii Armah Mensah Senior to court if he doesn’t stop addressing himself as the Amanfrom Divisional Chief because this is not the first time they have warned him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Senior is yet to open up on these accusations and threats. Stay tuned for more…