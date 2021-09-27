type here...
Shaving off all the pubic hair exposes women to infections – Midwife warns

By Mr. Tabernacle
A midwife, Paulina Siaw-Akoto has advised that women should not shave all the hair on their ‘Akosua Kumaa’ as it may expose them to infections.

According to her, the vagina needs hair on it and therefore women must ensure that they leave some of the hair around it when shaved.

She adds that the hair around the pubic area helps to trap dirt and small insects that finds it’s way there to cause harm.

Madam Paulina mentioned that though the hair on the Vajayjay should be trimmed, shaving it all will give way for germs and other microscopic organisms to go inside which in the long run may cause problems for the woman.

Paulina Siaw-Akoto, a Deputy Health Chief Tutor and National Nurses and Midwives Association, said this while speaking on Okay FM.

Source:GHPAGE

