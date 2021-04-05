"She came to me" - Shatta Bandle reacts to rape allegations in a new video

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Idrissu, was reported to have raped a 15-year-old girl and he has responded to it.

According to Bandle, in a series of videos sighted by GHPage.com, in his defence said, it was just for fun.

He explained, the girl “liked his matter and took his number from her friend, come greet me and we just take normal snaps and pictures.”

Shatta Bandle stressed that, “it is not what you people are thinking about,you understand”.

He continued that, he didn’t rape her and if there was any raping, then it is the young lady who raped him, but however, they didn’t even do anything.

“She is the one come to me and we just take normal pictures and those things”. Shatta Bandle added.

In a subsequent live videos, Shatta Bandle labeled those spreading the rape allegations as poor.

According to him, the young girl he was lying in bed with didn’t even take off her clothes and there were plenty of people inside the room.

He expressed, it is the bloggers who has taken the whole issue out of proportion.

Shatta Bandle dared anyone to take it to wherever they want and bring out their evidence, he would be waiting for them.

In a related development, however, the young girl’s uncle has threatened to take legal action against Shatta Bandle.

Moreover, not satisfied with Shatta Bandle’s explanation,the young girl’s uncle, Mahama Haruna again took to his Facebook timeline to reveal that, Shatta Bandle took the girl from Bole to Tamale.

“Someone should tell this liliput that he can continue annoying the family of the 15-year-old girl in Bole that he raped and see what will happen…As I talk the innocent girl is still with Shatta Bundle. Yes he sent her to Tamale today and so can be charged for kidnapping.I spoke to the Manager of Shatta Bundle this night and he agreed the small girl is with them.We have given Shatta Bundle’s Manager up to 10:00am tomorrow Monday to produce the the little girl or else we know what to do…The Youth of Bole are so annoyed and he can make his enquiries at Bole.I also see this video from this stupid fool; this abnormal human being as an insult on all the people of Bole for saying “see village life”.Who is more of villager than this idiot called Shatta Bundle?”

The girl’s uncle,Mahama Haruna came out again after Shatta Bandle’s reaction

As to whether the young lady has returned home is still not yet known.

The rape allegations went wild after Shatta Bandle dropped a video of himself in bed with the young girl on social media.