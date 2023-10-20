“She chose to marry me over going to school in Australia” – Man celebrates wife

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his wife who chose to stay back in Nigeria and marry him instead of going to Australia.

On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, the man recounted how his wife turned down the opportunity to relocate to Australia to study because she wanted to marry him.



Sharing photos with his wife, the man with the handle @nanpon_majau on X (formerly Twitter) teased his wife about her decision to give up the life-changing opportunity because he wouldn’t have done the same if he were in her shoes.



He, however, noted that they are living a happy life in Nigeria and expressed gratitude to his wife for her sacrifice.

Since their wedding, the couple have welcomed their first child and have another one on the way.



Read his full post below,

“Three years ago, this woman literally refused to go to school in Australia because she wanted to marry me. What was she thinking? Now a liter of fuel is almost 700naira and she’s stuck here with me, a 2year old baby and another on the way ?. But guess what? She’s having the time of her life as I am also!

There are downs quite alright but we have a lot of ups!!!! We’re learning to walk with God, we’re growing everyday, we’re being an example of a godly family to our generation! We’re seeing the light and being the light! Tash is a bundle of joy and we are filled with joyous anticipation for the baby that’s to come! It’s glorious! Thanks babe for the sacrifice. I don’t know if I would have done the same. Just kidding. I will give you the world. I love you so so so so so much ??”

