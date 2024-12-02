She Could Not Pay Her Rent, Owes People And More- Sally Mann Exposed

Controversial entertainment critic and pundit, Sally Mann has been exposed big time.

This comes after the media personality announced that she would give out 5k Cedis, because her greatest enemy, Shatta Wale did the same recently.

In response to this statement, a social media user, identified as MC Frank, who is a Master of Ceremonies has disclosed that Sally Mann is not fit enough to do such.

The MC claims everyone might perhaps be financially stable to do such, but he does not think Sally Mann can.

He has stated that Sally Mann herself is going through a lot of financial difficulties, hence, would not haar able to do such.

To prove he was not lying, he said there is a particular grocery in his neighborhood that Sally Mann owes a lot of money because she took many things on credit.

He claims Sally Mann refused to pay the money because she is not financially sound.

-- AD --

He went on to add that, the media personality has still not been able to pay for her rent.