She didn’t deserve to die at this crucial time – Ghanaians cry over Akua Donkor’s death

Madam Akua Donkor has been confirmed dead.

The Ghana Freedom Party’s founder and flagbearer, Akua Donkor, reportedly died in Ridge Hospital in Accra, according to information gathered by GhPage. com

Reacting to the news, Ghanaians have shared that Madam Akua Donkor shouldn’t have died at this crucial time.

As we all know, Madam Akua Donkor was standing for this year’s elections and was No.3 on the ballot paper.

Just on October 7th, she unvelied Roman Fada as her running mate.

Roman Fada hosts the Drive Time Show on Accra’s Atinka FM. He is also recognized as the manager of famous Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Akua Donkor reported dead

-- AD --

Akua Donkor

Originally, Akua Donkor intended to name another media personality Adakabre Frimpong—but the idea was amended due to Adakabre’s unavailability for the role.

However, her decision to go with Roman Fada has sparked responses on social media.

Below is how some Ghanaians have reacted to Madam Akua Donkor’s death…

Emmanuel Aryee – Most people always insult her because of her inability to read or write English but she’s a clever woman. She use her brain to forge relationships with celebrities and big men in power the ordinary Ghanaian cannot meet in their life time. Must be a heart attack. Her breath intake was very bad. Rest well Mami.

Arnold Kpomassi – I had a lot of respect for this woman…..May she Rest In Power….Indeed…..we are all….on a journey!!…

Julius Atta Oko – She wasn’t looking good the last time she was making allegations at the ipac meeting, hmmmm,life, may her soul rest in peace

Adolftawiah Tetteh – The last time she was talking.. She was breathing heavily too. Much I suspected it ooo hmmm I pray we all take good care of ourselves than this policy thing.. Anyway they said she cursed delay so yyy she die leave the curse now.. Anaa what kweku busum said is coming to pass.. Hmmm he said something meant trigger and they will change Mahama number 8

READ ALSO: She died at Ridge Hospital; More details about Akua Donkor’s death pops up