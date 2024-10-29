She died at Ridge Hospital; More details about Akua Donkor’s death pops up

The Ghana Freedom Party’s founder and flagbearer, Akua Donkor, reportedly died in Ridge Hospital in Accra, according to information gathered by GhPage.com

The circumstances of her passing are still unknown, and Ghanaians are urged to offer their condolences to her family during this difficult time.

Nevertheless, Akua Donkor, who established the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and was well-known for her passionate political career, was praised for her candour and commitment to promoting the rights of women and farmers.

Details to follow soon…

Akua Donkor Biography

Akua Donkor was born in February 1952 in Afigya Kwabre District.

The late politician’s story is story is one of perseverance and ambition.

Akua Donkor and Roman Fada

She was raised as a cocoa farmer with no formal education but she worked her way into public service and advocated for local communities as an assemblywoman in Heman.

Her experiences shaped a lifelong dedication to rural issues, setting the stage for her political aspirations.

In 2012, Donkor launched the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) with the groundbreaking goal of becoming Ghana’s first female president.

Though she was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in 2012 and 2016 for technicalities, she never wavered in her mission.

She was known for her direct approach and always encouraged her supporters to address her as “Her Excellency,” showing her unwavering belief in her political destiny.

Akua Donkor’s journey, from farming to founding a political party, shows her resilience in a male-dominated political arena, where she continued to champion the dreams of rural Ghanaians.