“She finally had her conditions”: Tems sparks pregnancy rumour in new video and fans know who is responsible

Sensational Nigerian songster, Temilade Openiyi popularly called Tems stirs pregnancy rumours as she’s spotted in a new video.

The “Essence” crooner who loves to be pretty much low-key about her relationship and intimate life has been alleged to be expecting a baby.

New video which surfaced on social media shows the Grammy award-winning artist at an event abroad being cheered by fans.

Observant netizens have figured that she has a baby bump and thus expecting a child with an unknown lover.

However, some followers have already started pointing fingers at America rapper, Future as the one responsible for the pregnancy.

Future featured Tems on his award winning song titled ‘wait for you’ and the two has been close ever since then.

Watch the video below