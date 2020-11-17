Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniel has broken silence on a news report suggesting that her millionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has gone in for another wife.

Yesterday, the news went viral that Ned had finally gone in for another wife, who would be his 7th wife.

Some netizens believed it was based on the fact that there have been rumors that the politician was having a relationship with another woman who is based in the UK for months now.

The rumors heightened when Regina took to her Insta-story and shared a photo of her alleged rival with a ring on her finger with the caption “Wifey.”

In a new twist to the story, Regina has denied claims that the said lady is her rival and the 7th wife of her husband.

According to Regina, the lady in question is her friend who only came visiting, and now what people are thinking or saying.

She posted: “The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false; she’s my friend who came visiting.”

