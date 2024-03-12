type here...
She left everything behind! Reactions as Dr Grace Boadu’s mega-mansion locked plus her expensive cars (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Over the weekends, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Center, Dr Grace Boadu was buried.

During her short period on earth as some people will put it, the late Fr Grace Boadu was able to amass tremendous wealth for herself.

Just days after her burial, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Dr Grace Boadu’s heavy Kumasi mansion locked plus all her expensive cars.

In the video, Dr. Grace Boadu’s mansion is surrounded by a vast and impeccably tiled compound, that exudes an air of affluence.

As seen, there were over 10 cars strategically parked in the compound to symbolize the late herbalist’s success and prosperity.

The fleet of vehicles includes luxurious models such as a Range Rover, Land Cruiser, and other smaller saloon cars, emphasizing the magnitude of her achievements.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of a respected figure in alternative healthcare, the video of Dr. Grace Boadu’s mansion provides a visual testament to the success she attained in her lifetime.

Source:GHpage

