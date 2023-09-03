“She lied, it was make up”: Nkwatia SHS student who was allegedly slapped by headmaster exposed – VIDEO

In swift turn of events, the Senior High School student of Nkwatia SHS has been exposed by her colleagues following reports that she was manhandled by her headmaster.

Recall GhPage.com made a report about how the Headmaster of Nkwatia Senior High School allegedly manhandled one of his students with slaps and severe beatings.

In the report, it was noted that the said female student called Diana went out of the school campus without exeat and upon return was greeted by her headmaster was didn’t like the action.

Recent video popping up from the school suggest that the said lady faked her bruises with make up kits.

According to her colleagues, she applied certain creams on her face to give her a case against the headmaster.

Reason for such diabolic actions is yet to be known.

