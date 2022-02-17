- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has used some strong words to describe the seeming transformation of Gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah into what is widely termed as ‘slay queen’.

A ‘slay queen’ is a young gold digger who is active on social media and pretends to afford a lavish partying lifestyle. Sometimes, the term is used to identify a young lady who is seen to be fashionable.

Diana Asamoah, in the past few months, has come under backlash for allegedly exhibiting some slay queen tendencies with her fashion sense.

Viral videos show her face enhanced with makeup, lipstick, weave-on. She has also been seen wearing high heels and trousers despite preaching against all these things in the past as a Christian.

Adding his voice to the criticism that has trailed the viral videos, Prophet Kumchacha, during an interview with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, said Diana Asamoah does not look any better with the beauty enhancements.

He blatantly said the Evangelist and gospel musician said the result of her overall appearance can be likened to a dead body daubed with powder and being prepared for a funeral.

Although his remarks came out harsh, Kumachacha did not rescind his utterances insisting there’s no better way he could describe Diana Asamoah’s new transformation.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah has established reasons behind her decision to stop living a simple life as a Christian to compete with contemporary ladies using varying products to enhance their beauty.

In a new video that has surfaced, Diana Asamoah said being a Christian doesn’t mean she has to dress badly and appear unkempt. She noted that her new appearance, which has got some people chastising her, should not be a yardstick for relegating the essence of her Christianity.

She did not mince words as she further intimated that she will “slay for Christ” urging that any Christian woman who lets her guards down risks losing her husband to other women.

She explained that it doesn’t make one more spiritual than others when they dress in full-length clothes, cover their hair with veils and speak in different tongues.