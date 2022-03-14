- Advertisement -

Ace Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensa, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has been spotted in a new photo that has surfaced on social media two years after her second marriage.

The 59-year-old, who is predominantly remembered for her witchcraft roles in Ghanaian movies, has been in oblivion after she tied the knot with a US-based Ghanaian man named Mr Micheal Kissi Asare in 2020.

This was after her highly publicised first marriage to one Daniel Osei in 2015 was short-lived, ending in just four days. It had emerged that the man she got hitched with was already married to someone else.

Kyeiwaa has been living happily in the United States following her marriage to Mr Kissi and little to nothing has been heard of her to date.

This new picture of her that has surfaced online has brought back precious memories of the actress who entertained many homes with her exceptional acting skills.

She was spotted at a venue that looked like an airport in the USA grinning from cheek to cheek with exuberance and looking all youthful.

The photo has triggered massive reactions from social media users, many of whom have touted her new look and who

See reactions;

Maintain Kwabena – This woman was very beautiful even before she travelled. She’s a very nice woman.

Ama Drowaa Mensah – She’s looking more young and beautiful. Waaaw God bless you mum

Osei-Pomaa Mavis – She’s looking very young and beautiful Angelina Korshiwor Dunyo – She is looking very young ,God’s time is the best indeed

Ama Agyeiwaa – Herrrr.. this is woman is my everyday favorite Ghanaian actress

Diamond Adepa – Wooow Mom u are looking beautiful and young thanks God and ur husband my favorite actress I miss u

Rose Mercy Akoto – I have miss her movies paa…she looks young n more beautiful