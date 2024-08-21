She made the right decision: Ghanaians applaud Kwaku Manu’s wife for divorcing actor to marry Obroni

Ghanaians on the internet are applauding Kwamu Manu’s ex-wife for marrying obroni in the US after her divorce from the award-winning actor.

According to these social media users, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko is a smart woman for deciding to marry a foreigner who appears to be more mature and richer than Kwaku Manu.

As advised by these netizens, divorced women must move on to remarry and not be worried about the societal stigma associated with women who were unsuccessful in their first marriages.

Reacting to the news of Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife’s fresh marriage, Biney Maame Serwaa for instance on Facebook commented; “Thank God the sisterhood is proud of u…We move“

Netizens Reactions…

Naa Adjeley – Congrat..this is y I always say dnt be mad at ur partner when u separate from him..it might be that he is not ur destine man..u have to pass tru him to get to ur destination..who ever comes to our life are ment to be part of our journey in life..u learn from some..other empower u..others hurt u build u up…congrat..we wish u well

Yakubu Abubakar – She made a right choice!!! Congratulations to her and the ex husband!!

Oheneyere Victoria – Handsome Obroni… Congratulations to you both

Law De-Vandam – Congratulations to her & I wish her all the happiness she deserves. She surely has stepped up. Way to go Sis!

Hardbody Hardway – Women women women wow

Ysterday, photos which were taken during Diane’s wedding surfaced on social media and made it into the headlines in the process.

It is unknown when the ceremony occurred, but the mother of three took to social media to share images from her wedding.

The images showed the wedding ceremony being divided into two parts: a colourful traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

Some photos showed the white man dressed in a white kaftan with a kente sash around his neck.