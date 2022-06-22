“She said I’m too grown” – Sarkodie narrates how Tracy ‘rejected’ him

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie and Tracy Owusu Addo’s love story has inspired many considering how they two were there for each other through thick and thin.

But there is more to the story than what meets the eye and ear.

Sarkodie in a recent conversation revealed what Tracy told him when he returned to Ghana after living in Germany for many years and how they eventually reconnected.

According to Sarkodie, when he first met Tracy, their relationship was short-lived because she moved to live in Germany.

After several years, he was in the studio recording when he had the information that Tracy had come back to Ghana.

Sarkodie revealed that he was battling a severe heartbreak at the time and had rechanneled his energy into making music.

As a result, he was over the moon when he heard that Tracy had returned. He rushed to meet her. However, when he got there, he did not like what he saw and what he was told.

Sarkodie said he did not like how guys were getting so up close and personal with Tracy and also Tracy told him ” you look so grown” a comment that rubbed him the wrong way.

“I got really mad when she said to me that I was grown. I was mad. She came to apologize and that led to what you see today,” Sarkodie said.

However, Sarkodie when asked why he married Tracy said “The reason I knew it was her is that I have no reason. I have my spec and every man has that, but with her, I have no reason.“

Sarkodie and Tracy tied the nuptial in 2018 after several years of dating and courtship. Their marriage has so far produced two kids, Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi and Michael Owusu Addo Jnr aka MJ.