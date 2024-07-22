type here...
She thinks she’s beautiful but she’s not the standard of beauty – MC Yaa Yeboah gives it hot to Efia Odo

By Armani Brooklyn
MC Yaa Yeboah has called out Efia Odo for mocking Sista Afia for not being beautiful.

According to MC Yaa Yeboah, Efia Odo might see herself as the incarnate of Marilyn Monroe but she’s not the standard of beauty.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show over the weekend, MC Yaa Yeboah firmly stated that it was disrespectful for Efia Odo to go for Sista Afia’s looks during their recent back-and-forth banter.

Mc Yaa Yeboah termed Efia Odo’s attack on Sista Afia’s looks as unfortunate because she might also not look beautiful to someone.

Efia Odo shows private parts in new pictures

These comments from Mc Yaa Yeboah have triggered a wave of reactions from social media users who are mostly supporting Efia Odo.

King Calas on Facebook for instance commented; – Efia Odo is beautiful  for lots of guys, if not for the dressing some days like over 90% of Ghana men will see her beautiful

Bbay Truth – See this one too Afia Odo is the standard. She is beautiful, pretty, charming, cutie, stunning, superb and shinning  MC Yeboah , you are pained 

Adu Emmanuel – Since she knows the standard of Beauty, we are interested in that so she should go ahead and tell us the standard of Beauty

Racheal Atobra – She is not showing beauty but having fun You may have done more than that if you have such body

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

