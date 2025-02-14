“She was shot twice” – How beautiful MoMo vendor was unalived by armed robbers in Krofrom revealed

A young lady in her early thirties identified as Patricia Nimako has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Krofrom a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident, occurred on Thursday afternoon, February 13 at the deceased mobile money joint.

Patricia is said to be transacting business at her shop when the armed men rushed to her and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from her.

Speaking to Akoma FM’s reporter, Kwame Yeboah, an eyewitness indicated that, the assailants arrived on a motorbike and pretended to transact business only to shoot the lady and bolt with the money.

“The killers shot her twice and made away with the money. We quickly rushed her to Manhyia Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Yaw Nsiah narrated.

