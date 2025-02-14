type here...
Source:GHpage
News

“She was shot twice” – How beautiful MoMo vendor was unalived by armed robbers in Krofrom revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
MoMo

A young lady in her early thirties identified as Patricia Nimako has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Krofrom a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident, occurred on Thursday afternoon, February 13 at the deceased mobile money joint.

Patricia is said to be transacting business at her shop when the armed men rushed to her and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from her.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH female TikToker shot to death at Krofrom

Sad! Popular GH female TikToker shot to death at Krofrom

Speaking to Akoma FM’s reporter, Kwame Yeboah, an eyewitness indicated that, the assailants arrived on a motorbike and pretended to transact business only to shoot the lady and bolt with the money.

“The killers shot her twice and made away with the money. We quickly rushed her to Manhyia Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Yaw Nsiah narrated.

READ ALSO: Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Sad! Popular GH female TikToker shot to death at Krofrom

Sad! Popular GH female TikToker shot to death at Krofrom

Archipalago

VIDEO: “I opened my legs for for Archipalago to insert ice blocks inside my V- Afrah reveals

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 14, 2025
27.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Video Of Fufu Seller Urinating Into The Food She Sells Trends

Food seller

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

VIDEO: Customers destroy chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells

VIDEO Here's how customers destroyed chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells for rituals

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Gevera dies
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways