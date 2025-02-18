Sheba Music Empowers Artists And Producers to Take Full Control of Their Music

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



February 18, 2025, New York, New York – The days of relying on traditional distributors are over. Sheba Music is shaking up the music industry by giving artists and producers full control over their music distribution, pricing, and fan engagement—all in one powerful app.

By eliminating middlemen, Sheba Music enables creators to sell their music directly to fans on their terms, revolutionizing the way the music business operates.



Take Back Control of Your Music



Unlike traditional distribution platforms that act as intermediaries between artists and their fans, Sheba Music cuts out the middleman.

With Sheba Music, musicians and producers can upload their music directly to the app and sell it straight to their audience, keeping more of their earnings and building stronger relationships with their supporters.



Set Your Own Prices



Gone are the days of streaming platforms and distributors dictating how much your music is worth.

Sheba Music gives creators full pricing autonomy. Whether you want to sell singles, albums,

or exclusive tracks, you decide the value of your work.

This unprecedented freedom ensures that artists and producers have complete control over their earnings, making their artistry more sustainable than ever.



Why Sheba Music is the Ultimate Solution for Artists and Producers



Direct Fan Engagement: No more middlemen. Sheba Music allows artists and producers to

connect directly with their fans, building authentic relationships while monetizing their music.



Creative and Financial Freedom: Take charge of your music catalogue, upload tracks whenever you want, and set your prices. Your art, your rules.



No Dependence on Streaming Models: Instead of relying on low royalty payouts from

streaming platforms, Sheba Music ensures that artists receive the full value of their music by selling directly to fans.



One-Stop Shop for Monetization: Beyond music uploads, Sheba Music also lets creators sell

tickets to events, host live streams, and even oer one-on-one video chats with fans—all in one place.



Bringing Back the Power of Direct Sales



The music industry has come full circle. Before digital streaming took over, artists sold their music directly to fans—on CDs, vinyl, or at live shows.

Sheba Music revives and modernizes this concept for the digital age, giving creators back the power to control their sales and engage their audience more personally.



A Message for Independent Artists and Producers



If you’ve ever felt like streaming platforms and distributors take too much and give too little, Sheba Music is the solution you’ve been waiting for.

This platform empowers you to grow your career on your terms, giving you the tools to maximize your earnings, connect with your audience, and distribute your music worldwide without compromise.



Fans Benet Too



Fans can now directly support the artists they love by purchasing their music through Sheba Music, knowing their contributions go directly to the creators.

This builds a closer connection between artists and their audiences, creating a more supportive and transparent music ecosystem.



Goodbye Old Models, Hello Sheba Music



The music industry is evolving, and Sheba Music is at the forefront of the transformation. Say goodbye to outdated distribution models that limit your earnings and creative freedom.

With Sheba Music, you have all the tools you need to distribute your music, connect with fans, and take full control of your career—all in one app.

“Sheba Music is born out of a passion for celebrating authentic talent and connecting people through the universal language of music.

We’re not just building a platform; we’re creating a movement where artists can tell their stories, and fans can experience music that feels personal, vibrant, and deeply rooted in culture. It’s about bringing communities together and redefining how music is shared and enjoyed.”

— Bossman, Ghana Country Rep, Sheba Music





Ready to take charge of your music? Join the Sheba Music revolution today!

About The Company

Sheba Music was established in New York City in 2022 with 4 stakeholders that realized a

serious change was needed within the music industry.

Sheba Music is dedicated to empowering artists and transforming the music industry by providing innovative tools, platforms, and opportunities to showcase talent on a global stage.

With a vision to inspire creativity and foster connections, the company strives to redefine how music is created, distributed, and experienced, leaving a lasting impact on artists and audiences worldwide.



Media Contacts



Name

Bossman

Ghana Division (Country Rep)

+233509034444

[email protected]