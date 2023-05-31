- Advertisement -

Sheena Gakpe has recounted an instance where she had to cunningly sneak out of a meeting where she was being pimped to a man by a celebrity.

The Ghanaian socialite and actress made this revelation whiles debunking claims that she is not into the hookup business.

In an interview on 3FM, the curvaceous internet sensation noted that ever since she became popular, she has been receiving proposals from tons of celebrities who are interested in hooking her up with men.

Sheena said she did not know their real intentions initially, but now she has mastered all their tricks and knows how to handle such people.

“I heard that I do hookup. I don’t. There are people in the industry that call you and know whatever they are trying to do. They call and tell you this person or that person wants to meet you. That kind of thing. Initially, when I was new in the industry, I didn’t know what they were trying to do but now I know what to do.

“There was one occasion where I had to run. I said my stomach was paining me when I realized what they were trying to do. You can’t go and sell someone’s daughter without the person’s knowledge. No, it’s not done,” she established.

Sheena also vehemently debunked allegations of being in a secret romantic affair with Maxwell Mensah, the husband of fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown.

During the interview, she made it clear that she has no connection or relationship with Maxwell Mensah.