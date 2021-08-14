- Advertisement -

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, the Dubai businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine procurement deal, has refunded $2.4million to the Ghanaian government.

This comes on the heels of a letter addressed to him by Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, requesting a refund for non-supplied doses of the vaccines to the country.

The Sheikh in a confidential letter dated August 11, 2021, and addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said $2.47million has been refunded to the designated bank account provided by the Ministry.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health engaged the services of the Private Office of Sheikh Al Maktoum for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccines. Ghana had already taken delivery of 20,000 out of an expected 300,000 doses.

Sheikh Al Maktoum was paid $2,850,000 – a 50% advance payment for his services -out of an expected $5,700,000.

The refund is minus the cost of 20,000 doses ($380,000) supplied by the businessman.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum is also expecting a payment receipt once the funds are credited to the government bank account.

The supply of the vaccines hit a snag, leading to the termination of the agreement between the businessman and Ghana’s Ministry of Health in July this year.

The Health Minister is currently facing intense criticism for breaching procurement processes while trying to secure the Sputnik V vaccines and has admitted he signed the agreement without parliamentary or cabinet approvals, or the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

He is on a two-week leave from work amidst pressure to resign over the botched procurement.